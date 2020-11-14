Live Event

Starlink invitations begin arriving in Canadian users inboxes (Updated)

Marc Boucher November 14, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

Map of area where Starlink beta invitations have been received. Credit: Mod/Reddit-Starlink.

Earlier this week SpaceQ reported that Elon Musk had told us that Starlink invitations to a beta tester of the Starlink satellite internet would be sent this week. True to his word, reports began to trickle in last evening of excited users getting their invitations.

Musk had told SpaceQ that the initial batch of invitations would be perhaps a couple of hundred. At the time of publication we’re aware of 24 invitations being received.

The latitudes receiving invitations have ranged from 45.7°south to 50.7°north in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Reported pricing is inline with Musk had said taking into account the exchange rate. The following text is the email users have been receiving from Starlink. We have confirmed the email from Starlink.

As you can tell from the title, we are trying to lower your initial expectations 📷

Expect to see data speeds vary from 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms over the next several months as we enhance the Starlink system. There will also be brief periods of no connectivity at all.

As we launch more satellites, install more ground stations and improve our networking software, data speed, latency and uptime will improve dramatically. For latency, we expect to achieve 16ms to 19ms by summer 2021.

The Starlink phased-array user terminal, which is more advanced than what’s in fighter jets, plus mounting tripod and wifi router, costs CA$649 and the monthly subscription costs CA$129.

If this sounds good to you, then order here.

Thanks

Starlink Team

The SpaceX launch schedule for the rest of the year could see another two batches of Starlink satellites launched.

Today Musk said a big expansion of the program would happen in about 6-8 weeks.

We’ll post new updates on this developing story as they happen.

