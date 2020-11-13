Live Event

Government webinars scheduled on Intellectual Property in the Space Sector

Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) Patents in Space report. Credit: COPI/NASA/Neptec.

The Canadian Space Agency and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) will hold French and English webinars starting next week on intellectual property in the space sector.

This is the third year the two organizations have provided training and information sessions on intellectual property geared towards small to mid-size enterprises (SMEs). Note that the webinars are targeting business in the Atlantic Region, Quebec and Ontario.

Two years ago CIPO released a patent report which indicated that Canadian businesses had a potential advantage in the space sector.

Webinar schedule

Registration is available here:
https://www.asc-csa.gc.ca/eng/events/2020/webinars-small-to-mid-size-enterprises.asp

Part 1 – (Duration: 90 minutes)

  • English: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET
  • French: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET

Topics

  • CIPO and CSA introduction
  • CIPO mandate and service offerings
  • Why IP matters and types of IP
  • IP-Backed Funding
  • Canada’s IP marketplace
  • Q&As

Part 2 – (Duration: 90 minutes)

  • English: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET
  • French: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET

Topics

  • Introduction
  • IP Commercialization
  • IP Strategy
  • IP in Crown procurement contracts
  • Q&As

Presenters

Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO)

  • Allison Castro, A/Business Services and Partnerships Officer
  • Catherine Vardy, IP Advisor (French session)
  • Cecilia Basic, Officer, Outreach Program (English session)

Canadian Space Agency (CSA)

  • Anne-Marie Lan Phan, Head, IP Management & Technology Transfer
  • Josée Labrecque, Senior Officer, IP and Technology Transfer

Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC)

  • Anne-Marie Bourgeois, Partner, IP-Backed Financing (French session)
  • Lally Rementilla, Managing Partner, IP-Backed Financing (English session)

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED)

  • Frederick Papillon, Senior Outreach Officer, ExploreIP
  • Petra Hudakova, Senior Policy Analyst

ROBIC, S.E.N.C.R.L.

  • Louis-Pierre Gravelle, Lawyer, Engineer and Patent Agent

