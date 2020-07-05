About SpaceQ
Advertise
Got a Tip
The Team
All the News
Coronavirus
Moon
SpaceQ Space news and analysis.
Home Page
Login
Subscribe
News
Business
Budget
Budget 2020
Budget 2019
Budget 2018
Budget 2017
Budget 2016
Companies
ABB Canada
Airbus Defence and Space
Aireon
Canadensys
COM DEV
Deltion
DigitalGlobe
exactEarth
Gedex
GHGSat
Helios Wire
Honeywell
IMP Aerospace
Kepler Communications
Laboratoires Reaction Dynamics
Magellan Aerospace
Maxar
MDA
Maritime Launch Services
MBP Communications
Microsat Systems Canada
Mission Control Space Services
NAV Canada
Neptec
NGC Aérospatiale
SkyWatch
Space Flight Laboratory
Telesat
UrtheCast
Policy
RSSSA
So you want to time travel
July 4, 2020
NASA and partners release global view of COVID-19 impacts
July 3, 2020
Telesat waits on OneWeb bankruptcy auction today
July 2, 2020
The SpaceFund targets transformational space technologies
July 2, 2020
CSA
Astronaut Chris Hadfield
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques
Canadian CubeSat Project
Dextre
International Space Station
Investmentspace 2019
Long Term Space Plans
Lunar Gateway
M3MSat
NEOSSat
OSIRIS-REx
QEYSsat Satellite
RADARSAT-2
RADARSAT Constellation Mission
Space Technology Development Program
State of the Canadian Space Sector
Sylvain Laporte
Culture
Defence
Canada Defence Policy
Department of National Defense
DRDC
Enhanced Satellite Communication Project – Polar
Military Space
Project Grey Jay
NEOSSat
Sapphire Satellite
Space Situational Awareness
EO
Education
Opinion
Columns
Iain Christie
Prashant Shukle
Opinions – Your View
SpaceQ View
Podcasts
Science
Science Weekend
Technology
Startup Files
Watch
Arianespace
Canadian Space Agency
European Space Agency
NASA TV on SpaceQ
Perimeter Institute
Rocket Lab
SpaceX
Subscribe to SpaceQ News
Coming very soon. Stay tuned.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved