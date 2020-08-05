The Canadian Space Agency hosts Flights and Fieldwork for the Advancement of Science and Technology webinars tomorrow

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency will hosts seven webinars starting tomorrow in support of its Flights and Fieldwork for the Advancement of Science and Technology (FAST) program.

The audience for these webinars are researchers from Canadian postsecondary institutions “who are conducting research projects related to space science and technology and who may be interested in applying for funding under the FAST program in the future.”

The CSA says the topics of the presentations will include:

Overview of the research platform;

Costs of using the platform;

Process for accessing the platform;

Advantages and disadvantages of using this type of platform for research;

Examples of research that has already been conducted, or can be conducted using this type of platform; and,

Research communities that may be interested in this type of platform.

The CSA also notes: All webinars will be presented in English, however presentation materials (including Q&A) will be prepared in both official languages and CSA employees will be available to answer questions in French. For presentation topics marked with an asterisk (*), please indicate in your registration form (or by responding to this e-mail) whether you are interested in attending a French presentation at a later date.