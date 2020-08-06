Comments by Maxar on Telesat LEO open to interpretation

Marc Boucher August 6, 2020 Business, News 1 Comment

Telesat Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation. Credit: Telesat.

What was Maxar Technologies CEO Dan Jablonsky trying to tell analysts in the companies Q2 2020 conference call when during his opening comments when he said Maxar had "not factored the proposed Telesat LEO program into our current and multi-year outlook." Indeed that was a question that come up twice during the Q&A with analysts.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

One comment

  1. Avatar
    Peter OSWALD
    August 6, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    I would hope that MDA gets a chance to bid on Telesats LEO rather than Maxar a US company, but its not likely. The Europeans might have a better chance with MDA a subcontractor. Don’t hold your breath.

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved