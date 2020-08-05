During the pandemic the Space Advisory Board is sidelined

Share Facebook

The last time we had a statement from the Space Advisory Board was March 2019 in support of the new Canadian Space Strategy. At the time, Dr. Lucy Stojak, Chair of the Board, noted in her statement that "the Board recognizes that there is more work to be done," and that "we look forward to continuing to advise, inform and support the Minister." SpaceQ has learned that since the pandemic started the Space Advisory Board mandate has lapsed.