GHGSat Launches SPECTRA to Replace PULSE

GHGSat has launched SPECTRA, a free version of its emissions platform. SPECTRA builds on and replaces the free PULSE service it launched in 2020. The move comes ahead of United Nations climate change conference, COP 27.

GHGSAT said the that while “PULSE provided rolling monthly average concentrations of methane, updated weekly,” SPECTRA “will provide higher temporal resolution, by providing weekly average concentrations of methane on the same 2km x 2km grid, worldwide.”

According to GHGSAT “the free SPECTRA subscription service draws on data from the TROPOMI space mission and GHGSat’s high-resolution (DATA.SAT service) to enable users to see methane concentration changes regionally and around the world. A simple date-slide function shows how emissions change over time, tracking back up to April 2020.”

SPECTRA, of course has a dual-purpose. The first fits within GHGSat’s philosophy of giving something back to the global community, and secondly it showcases GHGSat data, in particular its DATA.SAT product which collects emissions data from its on-orbit satellites.

In a press release, Stephane Germain, CEO at GHGSat said, “With PULSE, we gave the world a unique visual tool to support the conversation on methane and promised to improve the map. With today’s announcement, we are upgrading this free and unique service within SPECTRA. Global transparency in methane emissions is available today, and we want to drive the world to action – now.”