FCC Deorbiting Announcement May Bolster Value of NorthStar and Astroscale Partnership

Craig Bamford October 5, 2022 Business, News Comments Off on FCC Deorbiting Announcement May Bolster Value of NorthStar and Astroscale Partnership

Artis illustration of NorthStar Space Situational Awareness satellites monitoring space. Credit: NorthStar Earth and Space.

On September 20th at the International Astronautical Congress in Paris, Astroscale and NorthStar Earth and Space announced that they were entering into a partnership in support of space sustainability. A week later the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced revised rules for deorbiting satellites bringing additional context to the partnership.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Craig Bamford

Craig started writing for SpaceQ in 2017 as their space culture reporter, shifting to Canadian business and startup reporting in 2019. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists, and has a Master's Degree in International Security from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. He lives in Toronto.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved