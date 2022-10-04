The Canadian Space Agency is Offering Grants for Space STEM Initiatives Aimed at Youth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Canadian Space Agency recently issued an announcement of opportunity (AO) aimed at youth that will offer grants to a maximum of $50k per project for space STEM initiatives.

The program is part of the CSA Class Grant and Contribution Program and in this AO “to Support Research, Awareness and Learning in Space Science and Technology – Space Awareness Element.”

The specific AO objectives “is to invest in the development, the delivery and the promotion of activities that engage Canadian youth in space-related initiatives to increase their level of interest and involvement in STEM.”

The application deadline is October 31, 2022 and eligible recipients include “Canadian elementary, secondary and post-secondary institutions, not-for-profit organizations established and operating in Canada.”

The CSA estimates the total funding for the program is $280,000 and the opportunity is for the CSA fiscal year 2023-2024. The estimated project start date is April 3, 2023. Projects are meant to last no more than one year.

AO Introduction

The CSA provided the following introduction for this Space STEM initative;

In February 2019, the Government of Canada announced an investment of $2.05B related to Canada’s involvement in the Lunar Gateway. This investment included youth Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities linked to Lunar Gateway. Shortly thereafter, the Government released a new Space Strategy for Canada entitled “ Exploration, Imagination, Innovation: A New Space Strategy for Canada “, which laid out the CSA’s commitment to inspiring young Canadians through space.

In order to reach youth through STEM, it is important to consider educators who have an influence on their learning, future education, and career choices. Educators can include parents, teachers, volunteers, and youth group leaders through various organizations (e.g. schools, school boards, teachers’ associations, science centers, youth organizations, youth associations, clubs, community groups, etc.).

The grants provided through this AO will support initiatives that include a focus on or an element related to STEM and the Moon that contribute to increased awareness, knowledge and/or experience of the space-related disciplines among Kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12) (Maternelle – first year of CEGEP in Quebec) youth and educators. Priority will be given to projects focusing on robotics and artificial intelligence ( AI ), health, nutrition, lunar rovers missions.

This Announcement of Opportunity (AO) is consistent with the terms and conditions of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) Class Grant and Contribution Program to Support Research, Awareness and Learning in Space Science and Technology – Space Awareness Element.

Applicants are asked to read the following AO thoroughly before submitting their applications. This AO was prepared to help applicants complete the application process, and outlines key elements, including mandatory criteria for eligibility, details on eligible projects and the selection process. In the event of any discrepancies between this AO and the individual funding agreements governing a project, the latter document(s) will take precedence.