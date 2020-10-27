NorthStar to launch first of its kind satellite constellation for space situational awareness

Marc Boucher October 27, 2020 NorthStar to launch first of its kind satellite constellation for space situational awareness

Artis illustration of NorthStar Space Situational Awareness satellites monitoring space. Credit: NorthStar Earth and Space.

NorthStar Earth and Space has been quiet for some time and now we know why. The Montreal based company which has so far raised $86 million, announced today it had contracted Thales Alenia Space to build the first three satellites that will make up an initial constellation of 12 satellites dedicated to space situational awareness (SSA). The commercial constellation will be the first of its kind.

