Canadian Spaceport Report – Northern Private Capital expressed an interest in Nova Scotia spaceport

Marc Boucher March 31, 2021 Business, News 2 Comments

Canadian Spaceport Report - From left to right: Joseph Hasay, United Paradyne; Andrew Lapham, Northern Private Capital; and Steve Matier, Maritime Launch Services (MLS). Credit: Yuzhnoye Design Office.

This is the first edition of the Canadian Spaceport Report, the renamed report for our previous series we called the Canadian Spaceport Launch Vehicle Power Rankings. Among the updates in this report is news concerning Maritime Launch Services (MLS) and we've also learned that Northern Private Capital visited Yuzhnoye Design Office with MLS.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved