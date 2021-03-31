Canadian Spaceport Report – Northern Private Capital expressed an interest in Nova Scotia spaceport

This is the first edition of the Canadian Spaceport Report, the renamed report for our previous series we called the Canadian Spaceport Launch Vehicle Power Rankings. Among the updates in this report is news concerning Maritime Launch Services (MLS) and we've also learned that Northern Private Capital visited Yuzhnoye Design Office with MLS.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.