Rocket Lab to go public and unveils medium lift rocket Neutron

Marc Boucher March 1, 2021 Business, News Comments Off on Rocket Lab to go public and unveils medium lift rocket Neutron

Rocket Lab Electron launch. Credit: Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab joins the growing list of startup space companies that are going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) by announcing today a merger with NASDAQ listed Vector Acquisition Corporation with "implied pro forma enterprise value of $4.1 billion, representing 5.4x 2025 projected revenue of approximately $750 million."

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved