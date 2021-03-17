C6 Launch prepares for rocket engine integration testing, just not in Canada

C6 Launch would have liked to begin its static engine integration tests followed by tests flights here at home in Canada, but because of outdated regulations, and without a technology safeguards agreement with the U.S., C6 finds itself setting up in the launch friendlier environments of the U.S., the United Kingdom and looking into Brazil.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.