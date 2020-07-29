Live Event

What does a possible Democratic President mean for the US space program

Marc Boucher July 29, 2020 News, Policy Comments Off on What does a possible Democratic President mean for the US space program

Artist illustration of NASA's Human Landing System for the Artemis program. Credit: NASA

The US election is just over three months away, and although a lot could happen between now and then, the Democrats will likely keep their majority in the House, could get a majority in the Senate, and win the Presidency. Would the US space program be radically changed? Would NASA's plans for the Moon change? These are some of the questions we'll try to answer.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved