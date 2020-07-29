Live Event

The Virgin Galactic experience will be priceless

Marc Boucher July 29, 2020 Culture, News Comments Off on The Virgin Galactic experience will be priceless

Virgin Galactic spaceship cabin interior. Credit: Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic unveiled the slick cabin interior of its space tourist and suborbital research spaceship yesterday. For the "hundreds and thousands" who will first experience flying briefly to space, the experience will be priceless. Of course it's also expensive at over US$250K a ticket for tourists. But wait, what about the rest of us?

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved