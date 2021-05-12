SPRING SPECIAL

Webinar – The Emerging Lunar Economy

Marc Boucher May 12, 2021 Business, News Leave a comment

Artist's concept of possible exploration programs. Just a few kilometers from the Apollo 17 Taurus Littrow landing site, a lunar mining facility harvests oxygen from the resource-rich volcanic soil of the eastern Mare Serenitatis. Credit: NASA.

Springer Nature Video has posted a a free webinar on the Emerging Lunar Economy as part of its Discovery in Motion service.

The Discovery in Motion service provides online courses and educational videos that are developed by leading experts and institutions.

The Emerging Lunar Economy webinar is hosted by Dr. Stella Tkatchova, a project manager at QinetQ Space. Dr. Tkatchova previously worked at Thales Alenia Space, RHEA and the European Space Agency.

The series provides a good introduction on the topic.

“Dr. Tkatchova reveals that the space resources utilization industry is expected to generate a market revenue of 73 to 170 Billion Euros from 2018-2045. She discusses how competition between launch service providers, satellite manufacturers and operators, will result in reduced time in qualifying and flying payloads and will create opportunities and challenges in developing the emerging Lunar Economy.”

The Emerging Lunar Economy webinar. Credit: Springer Nature.
“Dr. Tkatchova argues that NewSpace companies will need to discover, identify and develop emerging lunar space markets and attract Customers, while space agencies will have to define the direct and indirect economic benefits from Lunar exploration to secure political, strategic and financial support. She further argues that ISRU/Lunar exploitation, lunar telecommunications and in-orbit satellite servicing are markets worth exploring and concludes that NewSpace companies will need to discover, identify and develop emerging lunar space markets and attract Customers.”

The webinar has 10 short videos on these topics:

  1. Webinar overview
  2. The Emerging Lunar Economy overview
  3. Space Agencies Vision for Lunar Exploration
  4. Space Agencies Programs
  5. Lunar Resources
  6. Lunar Space Markets and Applications
  7. Innovative Concepts of Newspace Companies for Lunar Exploration
  8. Lunar Exploration Challenges and Opportunities
  9. Direct and Indirect Economic Benefits from Lunar Exploration
  10. Conclusions

Watch the webinar here.

