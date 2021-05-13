SPRING SPECIAL

Interviewed – Cameron Ower, MDA’s Chief Technology Officer

Iain Christie May 13, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

The Canadarm2 robotic arm and Dextre, the fine-tuned robotic hand, are remotely controlled on Earth to extract Bartolomeo from the pressurized trunk of the SpaceX Dragon resupply ship. Bartolomeo is a European Space Agency science payload system that will enable numerous external science experiments to be conducted and controlled outside the space station. Credit: NASA. (Marc 25, 2020)

This week the Terranauts podcast focuses on 35 years of robotic technology development for space seen through the eyes of MDA’s Chief Technology Officer, Cameron Ower.

Dr. Cameron Ower is the Chief Technology Officer at MDA, formerly known as McDonald Dettwiler and Associates, where he has been working for much of the last 35 years.

When he started at MDA (then known as Spar Aerospace) he worked with and for the engineers who had designed and built the very first space robot, the original Space Shuttle Canadarm. His job, at the time, was to design the next generation of space robot – the space station arm and its special purpose dexterous manipulator known as DEXTRE.

This would become the first robot to live and work permanently in space. Today, he is helping lead the team of engineers that is designing the Canadarm 3, the robot that will help humans work and live farther from home than we ever have before. Tune in to hear what has (and hasn’t) changed in the last 35 years the world of space automation and robotics.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.

Tags

About Iain Christie

Iain Christie
Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved