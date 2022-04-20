The Public Policy Forum releases post-covid innovation report

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Recently the Pearson Centre held a webinar about a post-covid innovation plan. The event was moderated by Brian Gallant, CEO of Space Canada, with guests the Honourable Navdeep Bains and former ISED Deputy Minister John Knubley.

The topic of conversation was the recently released Public Policy Forum report titled Getting Canada Back on Track after COVID-19 with a Comprehensive Innovation Plan which Minister Bains and Deputy Minister Knubley co-authored.

In the report the co-authors state “We are confident that Canada can thrive by establishing a renewed comprehensive innovation plan suffused with ambition. We believe that it should be built on the foundations of the past Innovation and Skills Plan, apply the lessons set out in this paper, and focus on the three priorities of climate change, supply chain resiliency and the digital economy.”

The webinar discussion address the challenges going forward but also the problems the co-authors and government experienced in developing Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan.

The report is worth reading but the webinar is a must watch. The discussion is refreshing and includes the co-authors own constructive criticisms. Midway through the video there is discussion of the space sector including topics such as the Strategic Innovation Fund.

Watch the Pearson Centre webinar

Read or download the Getting Canada Back on Track after COVID-19 with a Comprehensive Innovation Plan report