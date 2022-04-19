In conversation with Advanced Technologies Patrick Thera

Share Facebook

In this weeks Space Economy podcast my special guest is Patrick Thera, President of Advanced Technologies at the Calian Group.

Advanced Technologies was formerly known as SED Systems. As you’ll learn, Advanced Technologies has quietly been building a strong business and is emerging with a stronger public voice. Of note, one of the topics Patrick was eager to talk about was the new industry group Space Canada.

Calian is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange trading at an all-time high of just over $71. In fact, the stock has almost doubled since the pandemic started. Calian’s recent quarterly report had revenues of $129 million of which the space segment was a strong contributor.

Listen in.