The Government grants SpaceX approval for its Starlink service in Canada

Earlier this afternoon Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) announced on Twitter that it had approved SpaceX’s Starlink service in Canada.

The tweet said “@SpaceX is joining the effort to help get Canadians connected to high-speed Internet! Regulatory approval for the @SpaceXStarlink low Earth orbit satellite constellation has been granted!”

And with that SpaceX is will win the race of companies battling to provide high-speed internet from a constellation of satellites in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

The decision, announced on Twitter, comes a little sooner than Elon Musk had expected and will make his legions of followers in Canada happy.

Clearly, the government heard the demand from consumers to get this service approved.

