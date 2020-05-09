The future of space exploration – Space 101 with Jenni

Share Facebook

Canadian astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons spent some time on Thursday, May 7 doing a live online session to talk about the future of space exploration.

The intended audience was children, though parents and adults will find the 30 minute video informative.

Topics covered include the International Space Station, the Moon, Mars, robotics and even health in space.

The Canadian Space Agency has a created a variety of tools for educators to use and also lot’s of online content for children and young adults. New programs include the Junior Astronauts initiative, and hey you can even do your own experiments from home including making Craters on the Moon!

If that’s not enough for you, we recently wrote an article with even more resources from across Canada and elsewhere that will entertain and educate your children.

Watch the future of space exploration in this edition of Science Weekend.