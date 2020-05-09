The future of space exploration – Space 101 with Jenni

Marc Boucher May 9, 2020 Education, News Leave a comment

Jenni Sidey-Gibbons on the Future of Space Exploration. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

Canadian astronaut Jenni Sidey-Gibbons spent some time on Thursday, May 7 doing a live online session to talk about the future of space exploration.

The intended audience was children, though parents and adults will find the 30 minute video informative.

Topics covered include the International Space Station, the Moon, Mars, robotics and even health in space.

The Canadian Space Agency has a created a variety of tools for educators to use and also lot’s of online content for children and young adults. New programs include the Junior Astronauts initiative, and hey you can even do your own experiments from home including making Craters on the Moon!

If that’s not enough for you, we recently wrote an article with even more resources from across Canada and elsewhere that will entertain and educate your children.

Watch the future of space exploration in this edition of Science Weekend.

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved