CSA preparing for Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program Science Instruments AO

The Canadian Space Agency issued a Letter of Interest notice today for an upcoming Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP) Phase 0 science instrument request for proposals.

In the notice the CSA stated:

“Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), on behalf of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is releasing this Letter of Interest (LOI) to inform industry of upcoming procurement activities related to the Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program (LEAP).”

“The CSA would like to inform industry that in support of the science instruments program element of the LEAP portfolio, a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the Phase 0 activities portfolio is being planned for release by PWGSC in the Spring of 2020.”

“Although PWGSC is not requesting any specific comments or feedback from industry as part of this LOI, industry is free to provide any unsolicited feedback directly to the Contracting Authority identified in Section 5 of this LOI on or before May 22, 2020.”

The announcement was expected and continues Canada down the path of developing technology that can be deployed to the Moon on a variety of future international missions.