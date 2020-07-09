The CSA awards another $4.5M in STDP technology contracts

Marc Boucher July 9, 2020 News, Technology Comments Off on The CSA awards another $4.5M in STDP technology contracts

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded 10 non-repayable contributions totalling $4.5 million to eight companies under the Space Technology Development Program AO 6. These awards follow a June 29 announcement of 14 awards to eight companies valued at $9 million. Between the two announcements there have been 24 awards totalling $13.5 million.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
