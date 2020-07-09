The CSA awards another $4.5M in STDP technology contracts

The Canadian Space Agency has awarded 10 non-repayable contributions totalling $4.5 million to eight companies under the Space Technology Development Program AO 6. These awards follow a June 29 announcement of 14 awards to eight companies valued at $9 million. Between the two announcements there have been 24 awards totalling $13.5 million.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.