Terranauts season one recap and season two preview

It’s hard to believe that we’ve come to an end of Season 1 of Terranauts. Iain shares his thoughts including what he learned from his guests and in creating a podcast for the first time.

He then provides a glimpse into Season 2 which is scheduled to launch on September 10. Between now and then you can expect a “best of season” to be published.

