Reaction Dynamics receives $1.5 million from Canadian Space Agency for rocket engine development

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Ushering in a new generation of entrepreneurs, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has provided companies like Reaction Dynamics, who are developing a new hybrid rocket engine, non-repayable contributions in its latest technologies funding round.

The funding announcements in the past month by the CSA has amounted to $13.5 million from their Space Technology Development Program. Over the course of the next few weeks we'll look at some of the companies that received contributions and the technology being funded. Today we focus on Reaction Dynamics.