Terranauts Season 3 Wrap Up

Iain Christie July 1, 2022 History, News Leave a comment

Terranuats podcast.

Well Terranauts listeners, that is, in fact, going to be a wrap for season 3 of Terranauts. We will have to pick up the story of the Gemini program after the summer break. Never fear, over the summer we will be posting some of our favourite episodes from the past three seasons of Terranauts for your continued listening enjoyment.

In the meantime, we really would appreciate your feedback on the show – or even just the chance to say hello.

Thanks for listening. We’ll talk to you again soon.

Tags

About Iain Christie

Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved