Terranauts Season 3 Wrap Up

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Well Terranauts listeners, that is, in fact, going to be a wrap for season 3 of Terranauts. We will have to pick up the story of the Gemini program after the summer break. Never fear, over the summer we will be posting some of our favourite episodes from the past three seasons of Terranauts for your continued listening enjoyment.

In the meantime, we really would appreciate your feedback on the show – or even just the chance to say hello.

Please feel free to reach out on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/TerranautsPodcast

Or you can email me directly at: Terranauts@sidekick65.com

Or you can some join the conversation on my discord channel at: https://discord.gg/DB4CQcc92u

Terranauts podcast archive.

Thanks for listening. We’ll talk to you again soon.