Celebrate Canada Day with satellite art of our great country

For a second year the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has released a set of satellite images that showcase Canada from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

Last year 13 images were featured. This year an additional 25 satellite images from organizations across Canada “showcase the natural beauty of our national parks.”

The European Sentinel-2 satellite took this image of eastern Trinity Bay and the southern part of Conception Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, on a beloved provincial holiday – Saint Patrick’s Day – March 17, 2021. Credit: Wood Canada Limited. Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel-2 data processed by ESA.

The organizations that provided the images usually create images for the scientific and commercial communities. The CSA describes the creativity of these organization as follows. “Like any painter or sculptor, the specialists who process satellite data are visual artists who convey meaning through the careful selection of colour, texture, tone, shadow and shapes.”

