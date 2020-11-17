SpaceX Transporter-1 rideshare mission with Canadian satellites onboard slips to mid-January

Marc Boucher November 17, 2020 Business, News Leave a comment

SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites. Credit: SpaceX.

SpaceQ has learned that the SpaceX Transporter-1 Rideshare mission has slipped until the new year with a January 14th launch date. The mission will carry up to 11 Canadian small satellites on-board.

In an email exchange today discussing the companies contract to have the Space Flight Lab build their next three satellites, GHGSat CEO Stephane Germain confirmed that their satellite GHGSat-C2 (Hugo) is manifested on the Transporter-1 launch. Also on the rideshare launch are 8-10 satellites from Kepler Communications.

With this news, we can now tally the total number of Canadian satellites launched this year at six. This includes ESAIl for exactEarth, GHGSat-C1 and Kepler-3, Kepler-4, and Kepler-5, along with the DESCENT CubeSat from York University which was deployed from the International Space Station on November 5th. We’ll have a feature article on DESCENT later this week.

We hope you are enjoying this free article.

SpaceQ offers fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism, subscribe now.

SUBSCRIPTION OFFERS

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved