MDA signs contracts with Maxar for on-orbit servicing technologies

Marc Boucher November 18, 2020 News, Technology Comments Off on MDA signs contracts with Maxar for on-orbit servicing technologies

Illustration of NASA’s OSAM-1 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) on-orbit satellite servicing mission, which will refuel a government-owned satellite. Credit: Maxar.

The promise of on-orbit servicing as business for MDA has been in the works for over a decade. In 2011 MDA signed Intelsat as its anchor customer for its Space Infrastructure Servicing vehicle. That deal fell through. Now, almost 10 years after that deal was signed, MDA is making some progress, as evidenced by its latest contracts.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved