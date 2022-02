Share Facebook

In this episode of the Space Economy podcast we are featuring a recent Future in Space Operations presentation by Barbara Braun and Sam Sims from the Aerospace Corporation.

The topic is “Policy Compliance Roadmap for Small Satellites.” SmallSats proliferation in low Earth orbit continues due in part to the low barrier to entry, however one area that lacks universal standards is policy compliance.

Listen in.

Navigating the Policy Compliance Roadmap for Small Satellites Presentation

Policy Compliance Roadmap for Small Satellites Report