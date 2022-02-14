Elon Musk, SpaceX and becoming a multiplanetary species, and oh, the first crewed Starship mission sold

Share Facebook

SpaceX head Elon Musk took to the stage in Boca Chica, Texas on Thursday, Feb. 10 night. Standing underneath a spotlighted Starship atop a Super Heavy stack erected beside a launch tower and the now-recognizable “chopsticks” pincer arms—which had built the stack earlier—he laid out the anticipated future of Starship. Focusing on high-tempo “rapid reuse” launches, he provided a lot of vision but comparatively few new details in his presentation in front of a small crowd of locals, SpaceX staff, media and invited VIP's.