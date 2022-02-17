Gliding to a stop – the paraglider system

Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we are back to talking about the history of human spaceflight and we finally get project Gemini out of the starting gate.

When we left the project it was off to a “fast, clean start” under project manager Jim Chamberlin. It was not to last. In the first year of its existence, project Gemini would actually get no closer to launching a spacecraft, and Jim Chamberlin would be replaced as project manager. There were a lot of reasons for the struggle, including a major budget crisis in the fall of 1962. We’ll talk about that today. We’ll also talk about the one major challenge that Gemini never did overcome – the paraglider system.

