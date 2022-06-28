Rocket Lab’s launch of the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon will feature new capabilities

Share Facebook

Rocket Lab's now well-known for their Electron Rockets, and one of them is about to carry NASA and Advanced Space’s Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission on the first leg of its trip to the Moon.

It’s Rocket Lab’s new Photon vehicle and its HyperCurie engine that will bring CAPSTONE the rest of the way, though, and Photon’s maiden voyage into cislunar space might well become an unexpected highlight of the mission.