Rocket Lab’s launch of the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon will feature new capabilities

Craig Bamford June 27, 2022 News, Technology Comments Off on Rocket Lab’s launch of the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon will feature new capabilities

The CAPSTONE CubeSat. Credit: Rocket Lab.

Rocket Lab's now well-known for their Electron Rockets, and one of them is about to carry NASA and Advanced Space’s Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission on the first leg of its trip to the Moon. 

It’s Rocket Lab’s new Photon vehicle and its HyperCurie engine that will bring CAPSTONE the rest of the way, though, and Photon’s maiden voyage into cislunar space might well become an unexpected highlight of the mission.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Craig Bamford

Craig started writing for SpaceQ in 2017 as their space culture reporter, shifting to Canadian business and startup reporting in 2019. He is a member of the Canadian Association of Journalists, and has a Master's Degree in International Security from the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. He lives in Toronto.
© Copyright 2022 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved