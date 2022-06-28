Lori Garver’s new book is must read

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In this weeks Space Economy podcast my special guest is Lori Garver, the former Deputy Administrator of NASA and author of the new book Escaping Gravity: My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age.

Escaping Gravity: My Quest to Transform NASA and Launch a New Space Age. Credit:

During her 35 year career, and this is just partial list, Lori worked at NASA twice, advised a variety of presidential candidates, led the NASA transition team under Barak Obama, was the Executive Director of the National Space Society for nine years and co-founded the Brooke Owens Fellowship, an internship and mentorship program for collegiate women. Oh, and she’s also a space pirate, and that’s a good thing.

My long-time friend and colleague Keith Cowing, editor of NASA Watch and SpaceRef, said of the book “Not a week goes by without a new headline about yet another commercial space mission. NASA is now among the loudest cheerleaders, but that was not always the case. In Escaping Gravity, former NASA Deputy Administrator Lori Garver documents the long internal and external struggles that often went on behind the scenes wherein the agency slowly warmed to commercial space. She was there in the trenches pushing the agency to transform. If you want to truly understand the origins of the current revolution in commercial space, this book is a must-read.”

Listen in.