Reviewing the 8th National Space Council meeting on the Space Economy Podcast

In this weeks Space Economy podcast we review the 8th National Space Council meeting held last week. It was the last meeting of the council before President-elect Biden’s administration takes over. It was notable for many reasons including announcing a new National Space Policy.

My guest this week on the Space Economy podcast is Marcia Smith, the founder of Space Policy Online. You may remember that Marcia was my guest recently on November 16. We didn’t plan to have her back on so soon, but as it turns out there was some notable space policy news last week from the National Space Council meeting.

