White House unveils new National Space Policy

Marc Boucher December 9, 2020 News, Policy Comments Off on White House unveils new National Space Policy

Scott Pace, Executive Secretary of the National Space Council, reads a portion of the new National Space Policy

At the 8th and final National Space Council meeting of the Trump Administration, Vice-President Mike Pence used the occasion to unveil a new National Space Policy and provided Council members who are likely leaving an opportunity to make unscripted remarks. Outgoing NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also unveiled the first 18 astronauts selected to go back to the Moon. There is a lot to unpack in the 8th National Space Council.

This page is for subscribers only.

Already a subscriber? Log in.

Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.

Support independent journalism.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tags

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
© Copyright 2020 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved