White House unveils new National Space Policy

At the 8th and final National Space Council meeting of the Trump Administration, Vice-President Mike Pence used the occasion to unveil a new National Space Policy and provided Council members who are likely leaving an opportunity to make unscripted remarks. Outgoing NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine also unveiled the first 18 astronauts selected to go back to the Moon. There is a lot to unpack in the 8th National Space Council.