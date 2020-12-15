The Canadian Space Agency slightly underspent its budget for fiscal year 2019-20

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has released its annual Departmental Results Report for the fiscal year 2019-20. The CSA spent $324.4 million of a planned $328.9 million with an underspend of around $4.5 million. That's a good result considering their past performance, and fits a pattern over the last three years of spending within 1.5%, plus or minus, of its intended planned spending.