Kepler wants to build a second constellation of 360 satellites for broadband services

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Toronto based Kepler Communications isn't content with just its original constellation of 140 Internet of Things (IoT) low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites. It's filled applications with Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for another larger constellation of 360 satellites that would offer a variety of broadband services. Those services could also be used by the military in Canada and the US. The proposed constellation would provide continuous coverage in the Arctic.