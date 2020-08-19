Kepler LEO constellation satellites set to launch

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Kepler Communications last demonstration satellite, TARS, is now scheduled to launch on August 31 on an Arianespace Vega launcher. That launch has been delayed almost a year. The first delay was the failure of the preceding Vega mission which necessitated a launch failure investigation. Then came the pandemic, and finally weather delays. Now, even as Kepler breathes a sigh of relief as TARS is finally set to launch, the company is also preparing for the launch of its first production satellites.