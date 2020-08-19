Kepler LEO constellation satellites set to launch

Marc Boucher August 19, 2020 Business, News Comments Off on Kepler LEO constellation satellites set to launch

Kepler TARS satellite. Credit: Kepler.

Kepler Communications last demonstration satellite, TARS, is now scheduled to launch on August 31 on an Arianespace Vega launcher. That launch has been delayed almost a year. The first delay was the failure of the preceding Vega mission which necessitated a launch failure investigation. Then came the pandemic, and finally weather delays. Now, even as Kepler breathes a sigh of relief as TARS is finally set to launch, the company is also preparing for the launch of its first production satellites.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
