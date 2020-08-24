New Conservative leader Erin O’Toole supports the space sector

The new leader of the Conservative Party is Erin O'Toole, a former member of Royal Canadian Air Force, a lawyer, and in the previous Harper Conservative government, the Minister of Veterans Affairs. In an interview with SpaceQ last fall shortly before the 2019 Federal Election, O'Toole provided some insights on Conservative Party space policies.
This page is for subscribers only.
Already a subscriber? Log in.
Fact-driven space news, columns, business, policy, technology and more.
Support independent journalism.