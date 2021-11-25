Just Call Me Robo – Part 2

Share Facebook

In this episode I continue my conversation with three Terranauts who have all worked in Mission Control of the International Space Station as callsign ROBO – responsible for the operation of the International Space Station’s robotic arm.

They have been witness too, and participants in some amazing events and some truly significant changes in the way mission control is done. This is part 2 of the interview, if you haven’t listened to part 1, I would suggest you do that before listening to this episode.

Thanks to Mathieu Caron, Danielle Cormier and Tim Braithwaite for joining me for this interview.