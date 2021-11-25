Just Call Me Robo – Part 2

Iain Christie November 25, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

The Canadian Space Agency Mission Control Centre in Saint-Hubert, Quebec. Credit: Canadian Space Agency.

In this episode I continue my conversation with three Terranauts who have all worked in Mission Control of the International Space Station as callsign ROBO – responsible for the operation of the International Space Station’s robotic arm.

They have been witness too, and participants in some amazing events and some truly significant changes in the way mission control is done. This is part 2 of the interview, if you haven’t listened to part 1, I would suggest you do that before listening to this episode.

Thanks to Mathieu Caron, Danielle Cormier and Tim Braithwaite for joining me for this interview.

Tags

About Iain Christie

Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

Leave a Reply

© Copyright 2021 SpaceQ Media Inc., All Rights Reserved