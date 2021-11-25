The CSA is looking for input on the future of the space exploration program

Share Facebook

The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) has issued a request for proposals from the space exploration community. Specifically, the “objective of the work is to engage space exploration topical teams to produce a consensus report.”

It’s not the first team in recent years that the CSA has issued an RFP geared towards “topical teams.” The last time was in 2015. The result was a report released publicly in 2016 titled Canadian Space Exploration – Science and Space Health Priorities for Next Decade and Beyond, A Community Report from the 2016 Canadian Space Exploration Workshop and Topical Teams.

The CSA states that this time around “The Topical Teams will identify discipline scientific priorities, opportunities and steps needed to incorporate these into space exploration missions. In particular, this should include a detailed update of the 2016 Canadian Space Exploration: Science and Space Health Priorities for the Next Decade and Beyond report while integrating the latest developments in knowledge, research and recommendations from the science, health and space exploration communities since its publication in 2017. As a science-driven document, the resulting updated report will be used as an input for Canada’s strategic planning for future space exploration initiatives with activities beginning as early as 2024 and spanning up to a 2050 horizon.”

Those interested in participating have until December 15, 2021 to submit their proposal. The RFP has a maximum funding of $220,000. The CSA will issue nine contracts valued at $20,000 each along with one for $40,000.

Here’s the list of topics:

Space Astronomy ($20,000) – Cosmic Origins (subjects can include, but not limited to: Cosmic Microwave Background, Expansion, Abundance of the Elements, Dark Matter, Dark Energy).

Space Astronomy ($20,000) – Stellar and Galaxy Evolution (subjects can include, but not limited to: Structure, Galaxy Clusters, Intergalactic Matter, Galaxy and Star Formation and Evolution).

Space Astronomy ($20,000) – High Energy Astrophysics (HEA) and Gravitational Waves (subjects include, but not limited to: Black Holes, Super Novae, Mergers, multi-messenger astrophysics, Physics of the Universe Extreme Conditions).

Space Astronomy ($20,000) – Exoplanets (subjects include, but not limited to: Detection, Characterization, Formation of Planetary Systems, Exoplanetary and Solar System, Biosignatures).

Planetary Science ($20,000) – Astrobiology – Could Other Planetary Bodies Host Life?

Planetary Science ($20,000) – Planetary Atmospheres.

Planetary Science ($20,000) – Planetary Geology and Geophysics.

Planetary Science ($20,000) – Planetary Space Environment.

Planetary Science ($20,000) – Planetary Prospecting for Resources (subjects include, but not limited to: Destination and Reconnaissance Assessment, Resource Assessment, Environment preservation, Regolith simulants).

Astronaut Health ($40,000) – Capabilities in future space platforms that are required for health research and health support/care; Strategies for countermeasure development; Recommendations for use of space to address Earth health issues.

Read or download the Space exploration topical teams RFP