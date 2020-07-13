Is Canada the next Five Eyes nation to sign a Technology Safeguards Agreement with the US?

Illustration of rocket launching. Credit: Shutterstock/SpaceQ.

In mid-June the UK signed a Technology Safeguards Agreement with the US, joining New Zealand which did so in 2016. That leaves Canada and Australia as the remaining members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to do so.

SpaceQ spoke with Ken Hodgkins, formerly of the US State Department to discuss a possible Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) agreement between Canada and the US.

About Marc Boucher

Marc Boucher
Boucher is an entrepreneur, writer, editor & publisher. He is the founder of SpaceQ Media Inc. and CEO and co-founder of SpaceRef Interactive Inc. Boucher has 20 years working in various roles in the space industry and a total of 28 years as a technology entrepreneur including creating Maple Square, Canada's first internet directory and search engine.
