Is Canada the next Five Eyes nation to sign a Technology Safeguards Agreement with the US?

In mid-June the UK signed a Technology Safeguards Agreement with the US, joining New Zealand which did so in 2016. That leaves Canada and Australia as the remaining members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance to do so.
SpaceQ spoke with Ken Hodgkins, formerly of the US State Department to discuss a possible Technology Safeguards Agreement (TSA) agreement between Canada and the US.
