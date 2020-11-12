Avoiding Another Titanic – Des Power on Tracking Icebergs from Space

Share Facebook

On this weeks Terranauts podcast host Iain Christie talks to Des Power on how he became a Terranaut and the invaluable service C-CORE provides in tracking icebergs. He also delves into how they’re using radar from space in ways no one ever conceived of.

If you were going to spend some time on board a drilling rig in the North Atlantic, in the foggiest place on the planet where icebergs are common, you would probably want Des Power looking over your shoulder from space. Des and the team at C-CORE have been solving the problem of tracking icebergs from space for more than 20 years. Des didn’t start out wanting to go to space, but that’s where he spends a lot of his time these days and there are a lot of people who are glad he does.

Listen in.

Des Power on Tracking Icebergs from Space

About Terranauts Season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

