In this episode of the Terranauts podcast we will finally get the crew of Gemini VI to orbit… although it may take a little while longer than we thought.

When we left the Gemini program Jim Lovell and Frank Borman were just getting to orbit to begin a week long wait for Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford to join them in the first-ever on orbit rendezvous of two spacecraft.

Listen in.