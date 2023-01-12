Terranauts – Making Lemonade

Iain Christie January 12, 2023

Gemini VI Views Gemini VII. Credit: NASA.

When we left the Gemini program in the last this episode of the Terranauts podcast, President Lyndon B Johnson was just stepping up the microphone at his ranch in Texas to explain how NASA was going to respond to the failure of Gemini 6 barely 72 hours previously.

Instead of stepping back and contemplating the big pile of lemons that life had just handed them, NASA was about to make pitcher of pretty impressive lemonade by attempting something they, and humanity, had never done before. Let’s pick up the story…

Listen in.

