Exploring the Moon with Let’s Talk Science

On April 12 Let’s Talk Science in partnership with the Canadian Space Agency presented a virtual symposium titled Let’s Talk Lunar: Exploring the Moon – People, Technology and Ethics for a New Frontier.

The symposium was geared to students in grade 9 through 12. The keynote talk was delivered by Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. This was followed by presentations from four panelists who then took part in a roundtable discussion.

The panelists were:

Peter Visscher (General Manager Canadensys Aerospace Corporation): Peter will lead an insightful presentation on the impact of robots in space and how they can be the difference between life and death for an astronaut.

Cam Dickinson (Space Science Researcher at the MDA): Cam will explain the role of artificial intelligence in space and how astronauts can use it to manage the risk of space exploration.

Timiebi Aganaba (Assistant Professor at Arizona State University): Should humans even be in space? During her insightful presentation, Timiebi will break down the ethics of space travel and how viewpoints vary across the globe.

Erin Richardson (Aerospace engineering student at the University of Toronto – Moderator): Erin will guide a provocative and engaging conversation with our panelists while fielding and answering questions from students.

Watch this fascinating discussions on exploring the Moon.