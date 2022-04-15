Exploring the Moon with Let’s Talk Science

On April 12 Let’s Talk Science in partnership with the Canadian Space Agency presented a virtual symposium titled Let’s Talk Lunar: Exploring the Moon – People, Technology and Ethics for a New Frontier.
The symposium was geared to students in grade 9 through 12. The keynote talk was delivered by Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. This was followed by presentations from four panelists who then took part in a roundtable discussion.
The panelists were:
- Peter Visscher (General Manager Canadensys Aerospace Corporation): Peter will lead an insightful presentation on the impact of robots in space and how they can be the difference between life and death for an astronaut.
- Cam Dickinson (Space Science Researcher at the MDA): Cam will explain the role of artificial intelligence in space and how astronauts can use it to manage the risk of space exploration.
- Timiebi Aganaba (Assistant Professor at Arizona State University): Should humans even be in space? During her insightful presentation, Timiebi will break down the ethics of space travel and how viewpoints vary across the globe.
- Erin Richardson (Aerospace engineering student at the University of Toronto – Moderator): Erin will guide a provocative and engaging conversation with our panelists while fielding and answering questions from students.
Watch this fascinating discussions on exploring the Moon.