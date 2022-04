Share Facebook

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast it’s time to continue the story of the Gemini program from the point after the successful launch of Gemini I.

With the successful launch of the Gemini I, the Titan Gemini Launch Vehicle was fully checked out and ready for flight operations. So, it’s time to take a look at the spacecraft it was designed to launch. In this episode we’ll take a look in some detail at the Gemini spacecraft and what NASA hoped to do with it once it started flying.