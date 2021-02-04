Chris Hadfield and Iain Christie on NASA’s Day Of Remembrance

Share Facebook

Last week, on January 28th, NASA marked its Day Of Remembrance. It was a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of all astronauts who have died in the pursuit of the human exploration of space.

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast, host Iain Christie sits down with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield to talk about those we have lost including astronauts from other organizations beyond NASA, and what their sacrifices have meant.

Listen in.

NASA’s Day Of Remembrance

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

The Show

