Chris Hadfield and Iain Christie on NASA’s Day Of Remembrance

Iain Christie February 4, 2021 Culture, News Leave a comment

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk, NASA personnel and others are seen in this black and white infrared photograph as they observe a moment of silence during a wreath laying ceremony as part of NASA's Day of Remembrance, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. The wreaths were laid in memory of those men and women who lost their lives in the quest for space exploration. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls.

Last week, on January 28th, NASA marked its Day Of Remembrance. It was a day set aside to honour the sacrifices of all astronauts who have died in the pursuit of the human exploration of space.

In this episode of the Terranauts podcast, host Iain Christie sits down with Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield to talk about those we have lost including astronauts from other organizations beyond NASA, and what their sacrifices have meant.

Listen in.

About Terranauts season 2

This year on Terranauts we’re going to offer a mix of interviews with Terranauts, people who go to space all the time without leaving the planet, and we’re also planning regular instalments of the Terranauts Guide to Leaving the Planet where we explore the history of humankind’s adventures off the planet.

Listen to and Subscribe to the Podcast

All of SpaceQ’s podcasts are available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and your favourite podcast app.

About Iain Christie

Iain Christie
Founder and CEO at SideKickSixtyFive Consulting and host of the Terranauts podcast. Iain is a seasoned business executive with deep understanding of the space business and government procurement policy. Iain worked for 22 years at Neptec including as CEO. He was a VP at the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, is a mentor at the Creative Destruction Lab and a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa's Telfer School of Management.

