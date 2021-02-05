Canada wants to join NASA Mars ice mapping mission, again

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On February 3rd NASA issued a press release that got little notice stating they and three international partners, including Canada, had signed a statement of intent to assess a mission to map ice on Mars. The press release made sure to tie into the lunar Artemis program. There's just one thing though, Canada had already signed on to a similar NASA mission and even had former Minister Navdeep Bains announce the first contract as part of the 2017 budget process. Intrigued? Read on.